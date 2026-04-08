High-Stakes Showdown: Sunetra Pawar Gears Up for Baramati Bypoll
Sunetra Pawar, NCP president and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, is contesting the Baramati assembly bypoll after the death of Ajit Pawar. Despite calls for an unopposed election, Congress has fielded a candidate. A total of 53 candidates have filed nominations, with tensions rising between parties.
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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to deliberate on strategy and campaigning for her upcoming bypoll contest in Baramati. Fadnavis, in a gesture of solidarity, pledged his and BJP's unwavering support.
The bypoll follows the tragic death of the former Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash. Despite appeals for unity and an unopposed election as a homage to Ajit, the Congress has entered the race, propelling tensions between the parties. Sunetra, alongside her son Parth and other NCP leaders, is resolute in her campaign.
The Congress, demanding an FIR into Ajit Pawar's death, remains firm in its electoral bid. Parth Pawar's criticism against Congress has intensified the political atmosphere, with the Congress retaliating by labeling him as 'ungrateful'. The NCP, led by Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, has defended Congress's right to contest the bypoll independently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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