Qalibaf: Iran's Power Broker Amidst Turmoil
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran's parliament, plays a crucial role in ongoing negotiations amidst U.S. and Israeli pressures. Known for his fiery rhetoric and pragmatic approach, he balances political and security interests, rooted in his Revolutionary Guards background, as he seeks solutions and holds a key position in Iran’s leadership.
As the speaker of Iran's parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has emerged as a significant figure in the nation's response to U.S. and Israeli attacks, particularly since the assault leading to Ayatollah Khamenei's death.
Alongside Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Qalibaf is expected to lead discussions with the United States, aiming to alleviate some of the intense external pressures. His history with the Revolutionary Guards and strong ties to Iran's leadership underscore his importance in these negotiations.
Previously Tehran's mayor and a repeated presidential candidate, Qalibaf blends staunch rhetoric with modernism, making him a central actor in Iran's complex political sphere as the country navigates both external aggression and internal challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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