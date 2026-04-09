Left Menu

John Bolton Warns of Potential Deepening US-Iran Conflict

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton warns that the temporary US-Israel ceasefire with Iran might collapse, leading to greater conflict. He criticizes Trump's motives, linking them to domestic political pressures. Bolton fears Iran’s growing influence and warns against Tehran controlling Gulf oil routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 02:29 IST
John Bolton Warns of Potential Deepening US-Iran Conflict
John Bolton
  • Country:
  • United States

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has raised alarms about the potential for an escalating conflict between the US and Iran if a recently brokered ceasefire fails. Bolton suggests that President Trump initiated the ceasefire temporarily due to political pressures related to domestic gas prices and his waning popularity.

Bolton, who resigned from his post during Trump's first term, emphasized the strategic implications of Iran gaining dominance, particularly in controlling the Strait of Hormuz. This could pose a significant setback for US interests, further destabilizing the geopolitical balance in the region.

Adding complexity to the situation, Bolton pointed out the roles of Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt in the negotiation process, along with potential Chinese influence pressing Iran to open up strategic routes. He stressed that the outcome of the ceasefire negotiations remains uncertain, with potential ramifications on oil revenues and military rebuilding in Tehran.

TRENDING

1
Macron Mediates: Ceasefire Sparks Hope

Macron Mediates: Ceasefire Sparks Hope

 Global
2
The 'Ketamine Queen' Sentenced: Unveiling the Tragedy Behind Matthew Perry's Death

The 'Ketamine Queen' Sentenced: Unveiling the Tragedy Behind Matthew Perry's...

 United States
3
Tyson Fury's Comeback and the Anticipated Clash with Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury's Comeback and the Anticipated Clash with Anthony Joshua

 United Kingdom
4
Artemis II: Paving the Path Back to the Moon

Artemis II: Paving the Path Back to the Moon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026