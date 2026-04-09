John Bolton Warns of Potential Deepening US-Iran Conflict

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has raised alarms about the potential for an escalating conflict between the US and Iran if a recently brokered ceasefire fails. Bolton suggests that President Trump initiated the ceasefire temporarily due to political pressures related to domestic gas prices and his waning popularity.

Bolton, who resigned from his post during Trump's first term, emphasized the strategic implications of Iran gaining dominance, particularly in controlling the Strait of Hormuz. This could pose a significant setback for US interests, further destabilizing the geopolitical balance in the region.

Adding complexity to the situation, Bolton pointed out the roles of Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt in the negotiation process, along with potential Chinese influence pressing Iran to open up strategic routes. He stressed that the outcome of the ceasefire negotiations remains uncertain, with potential ramifications on oil revenues and military rebuilding in Tehran.