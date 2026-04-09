Trump's Iran Conflict: A High-Stakes Game of Bluff and Backtrack

In a dramatic turn of events, President Donald Trump has de-escalated tensions with Iran by agreeing to a two-week ceasefire, after initially issuing a chilling threat to destroy Iran's civilization. This move, referred to by critics as another instance of 'Trump Always Chickens Out,' exposes the unpredictability and potential risks of his negotiation tactics.

Trump's initial threat, which many saw as going too far, came ahead of a self-imposed deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. However, only hours before the deadline, Trump announced a truce facilitated by Pakistan, claiming military objectives were already achieved.

While Trump has portrayed himself as a master negotiator, analysts suggest his erratic negotiation style could weaken U.S. credibility globally. The approach risks emboldening adversaries like China and Russia, as demonstrated by the mixed results of Trump's high-stakes strategies in previous conflicts, including with Iran and Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)