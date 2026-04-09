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Congress Bows Out of Baramati Bypoll: Political Dynamics Unfold

The Congress party has withdrawn from the Baramati assembly bypoll in Maharashtra, leaving the field open for Sunetra Pawar of the ruling NCP. The decision came as a mark of respect following the death of Ajit Pawar. Despite 22 candidates remaining, Sunetra's victory seems a formality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:39 IST
Congress Bows Out of Baramati Bypoll: Political Dynamics Unfold
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The Congress party withdrew from the Baramati assembly bypoll in Maharashtra, paving an unobstructed path for NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar. This decisive move transpired shortly before the nomination withdrawal deadline, following advocacy from Maharashtra's political leaders.

The bypoll, sparked by the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, a veteran politician, generated significant political maneuvers among the state's power players. Although the Congress initially intended to stand firm, it later retracted to uphold Maharashtra's political decorum.

Despite the absence of Congress, the electoral race continues with 22 candidates, yet none pose a substantial threat to Sunetra Pawar. Her expected victory will be a testimonial cementing her late husband's political legacy in the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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