Congress Bows Out of Baramati Bypoll: Political Dynamics Unfold

The Congress party withdrew from the Baramati assembly bypoll in Maharashtra, paving an unobstructed path for NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar. This decisive move transpired shortly before the nomination withdrawal deadline, following advocacy from Maharashtra's political leaders.

The bypoll, sparked by the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, a veteran politician, generated significant political maneuvers among the state's power players. Although the Congress initially intended to stand firm, it later retracted to uphold Maharashtra's political decorum.

Despite the absence of Congress, the electoral race continues with 22 candidates, yet none pose a substantial threat to Sunetra Pawar. Her expected victory will be a testimonial cementing her late husband's political legacy in the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)