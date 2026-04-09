Pressure Mounts on NATO for Strait of Hormuz Solutions Amid US-Iran Tensions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is urging European allies to meet President Trump's call for concrete support to secure the Strait of Hormuz amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions, sources revealed on Thursday.

Rutte's discussions in Washington reflect ongoing frustrations, as Trump's wishes clash with the alliance's inclination for diplomatic rather than military solutions. Britain's coalition of 40 countries is preparing a diplomatic and military strategy, with European leaders prioritizing negotiations with Iran for lasting security arrangements over swift reactions to U.S. demands.

Despite intensive planning and discussions, questions remain about Hormuz's future. European leaders, including France, assert that reopening the strait depends on an enduring deal between the U.S. and Iran, while leaders focus on long-term, strategic conditions rather than short-term U.S. satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)