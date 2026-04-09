A lobbying firm connected to Donald Trump Jr. played a crucial role in assisting a Chinese company in convincing a U.S. national security body to reject a review of its investment in a domestic startup, as unveiled by recent public filings. This decision marked a significant victory for a Chinese entity amid the complex political landscape of Washington.

According to sources familiar with the interactions, Checkmate, the lobbying firm, arranged a meeting between a lawyer representing China's Grand Pharmaceutical Group and the head of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS). The discussion focused on downplaying any national security implications, framing the situation as a mere commercial disagreement. Despite queries, no evidence linked Donald Trump Jr. to the lobbying effort directly.

The incident has stirred debate among experts and lawmakers about the extent of foreign influence on American policies. Critics, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, expressed concerns over the hiring of Trump-connected lobbyists by Chinese firms to influence sensitive national security decisions. However, the White House dismissed these apprehensions, affirming the unchanged rigour of CFIUS's operations.