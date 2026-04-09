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Congress Files Complaint Against Candidate's Withdrawal Before Polling

The Assam Congress has lodged a police complaint against its Udalguri candidate, Suren Daimari, who resigned just before polling. Accusing him of cheating and misuse of funds, the party claims Daimari accepted funding but withdrew candidacy after alleging a lack of support from Congress, leading to political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:29 IST
Congress Files Complaint Against Candidate's Withdrawal Before Polling
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The Assam Congress unit has lodged a police complaint against Suren Daimari, their candidate from Udalguri, who announced his withdrawal from the party just a day before the polls. According to the complaint, Daimari is accused of cheating and breaching trust by misusing party funds.

Daimari, who had been actively campaigning, alleged that a lack of support from the Congress led to his decision to resign. The Congress, however, stated that they had deposited Rs 30 lakh for his election campaign and accused him of damaging the party's image.

Despite Daimari's resignation, election officials clarified that his name could not be removed as the withdrawal deadline had passed. The constituency saw over 80% voter turnout, with other candidates from BJP ally BPF and other parties in the fray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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