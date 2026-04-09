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Kanimozhi Sparks Momentum Ahead of Tamil Nadu's High-Stakes Polls

DMK's Kanimozhi campaigns for Erode West candidate amidst a vibrant Tamil Nadu electoral battle featuring emerging politician Vijay. She criticizes opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and the Union government, emphasizing issues like funding and cultural concerns, as Tamil Nadu gears up for crucial assembly elections on April 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:51 IST
Kanimozhi Sparks Momentum Ahead of Tamil Nadu's High-Stakes Polls
DMK leader Kanimozhi campaigned in support of Minister Su. Muthusamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

DMK leader Kanimozhi hit the campaign trail in support of Minister Su. Muthusamy, the DMK candidate for Erode West Assembly, as Tamil Nadu braced for a pivotal election. The electoral landscape is dominated by the face-off between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, with actor-politician Vijay adding intrigue by stepping into the fray.

Set for April 23, the Tamil Nadu assembly elections promise a spirited contest. During her campaign, Kanimozhi underscored the significance of what she described as an 'election to uphold Tamil Nadu's self-respect,' extending beyond typical political rivalries. Her stark comments in Tirupattur district targeted opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, whom she accused of neglecting public engagement in favor of political expediency.

Kanimozhi's discourse touched upon several contentious issues including the alleged favoritism in central financial allocations and the sidelining of Tamil language promotion in government schemes. Criticizing the purported bias against Tamil Nadu, she spotlighted the withheld educational funds and the insufficient support for water-related projects, urging voters to rally behind DMK's initiatives like continued financial aid for students and bolstering the free electricity scheme for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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