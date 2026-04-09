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Netanyahu Greenlights Direct Talks with Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has authorized direct negotiations with Lebanon aimed at disarming Hezbollah and fostering peaceful relations between the two nations. The decision was made in response to Lebanon's requests and follows a call from Lebanon's prime minister to demilitarize Beirut. There has been no immediate response from Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:22 IST
Netanyahu Greenlights Direct Talks with Lebanon
Negotiations
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his decision to authorize direct negotiations with Lebanon.

This decision comes after requests from Lebanon and aims to address crucial issues including the disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishment of peaceful relations between the neighboring countries.

Netanyahu's announcement supports Lebanon's prime minister's call for the demilitarization of Beirut. As of yet, Lebanon has not issued a formal response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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