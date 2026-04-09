Greenland's Stand: Defending Sovereignty Amid U.S. Ambitions

Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, urged NATO allies to unite in defending international law following U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial remarks about the Arctic island. Trump criticized NATO for not involving itself in the Iran conflict, also disparagingly mentioning Greenland as a 'poorly run piece of ice,' a characterization Nielsen refuted.

Nielsen emphasized the significance of maintaining the post-war geopolitical order upheld by NATO and international law. He expressed the necessity of NATO allies standing together against emerging challenges. Earlier, NATO members scrambled to solidify the alliance after Trump's revived ambitions of acquiring Greenland from Denmark gained traction, prompting military and diplomatic maneuvers.

Diplomatic discussions between Greenland, Denmark, and the U.S. are ongoing, focusing on Greenland's strategic role against Russia and China. While a U.S. military presence already exists in Greenland under a 1951 treaty, Nielsen remains skeptical about Trump abandoning his ambitions over the island, suggesting control aspirations linger.

(With inputs from agencies.)