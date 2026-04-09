Left Menu

Ceasefire as a Path to Peace: Insights from Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief, welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire, emphasizing its importance for peace and stability in the region. She reiterated her party's commitment to dialogue as the path to lasting peace, urging workers to maintain unity and connect with the grassroots to promote harmony and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:27 IST
Ceasefire as a Path to Peace: Insights from Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal political moment, Mehbooba Mufti, chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hailed the recent ceasefire between the US and Iran, describing it as a step toward regional peace and stability.

Recalling the vision of her father, PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, she asserted that dialogue, rather than force, is key to resolving conflicts, especially in Kashmir. 'War is never a solution,' Mufti emphasized while addressing a party event in Kulgam, south Kashmir.

She encouraged PDP workers to remain steadfast in their unity and actively engage with local communities to uphold the party's foundational ideologies of peace, development, and brotherhood. This, she believes, is vital to addressing current challenges and promoting progress throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strategic Vigilance: Lt. Gen. Mishra's Review of Security in Rajouri

Strategic Vigilance: Lt. Gen. Mishra's Review of Security in Rajouri

 India
2
India-Bhutan Strengthen Ties: Hydroelectric Projects and Visionary Initiatives

India-Bhutan Strengthen Ties: Hydroelectric Projects and Visionary Initiativ...

 India
3
Crisis in Dagestan: Floods Devastate Region, Prompt Federal Response

Crisis in Dagestan: Floods Devastate Region, Prompt Federal Response

 Global
4
Speculative Bets and Policy Announcements: The Surprising Timing Connection

Speculative Bets and Policy Announcements: The Surprising Timing Connection

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026