Ceasefire as a Path to Peace: Insights from Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief, welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire, emphasizing its importance for peace and stability in the region. She reiterated her party's commitment to dialogue as the path to lasting peace, urging workers to maintain unity and connect with the grassroots to promote harmony and development.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal political moment, Mehbooba Mufti, chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hailed the recent ceasefire between the US and Iran, describing it as a step toward regional peace and stability.
Recalling the vision of her father, PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, she asserted that dialogue, rather than force, is key to resolving conflicts, especially in Kashmir. 'War is never a solution,' Mufti emphasized while addressing a party event in Kulgam, south Kashmir.
She encouraged PDP workers to remain steadfast in their unity and actively engage with local communities to uphold the party's foundational ideologies of peace, development, and brotherhood. This, she believes, is vital to addressing current challenges and promoting progress throughout the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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