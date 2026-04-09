High-Stakes Talks: U.S. Hosts Israel-Lebanon Negotiations
Israel and Lebanon are set to enter negotiations at the State Department in Washington next week. The U.S. will be represented by Ambassador Michel Issa, while Israel by Ambassador Yechiel Leiter. The identity of the Lebanese representative remains undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
Next week, crucial negotiations between Israel and Lebanon are slated to commence at the U.S. State Department, according to reliable sources.
Handling these talks on behalf of the United States will be Ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, while Israel's representation will be led by Ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter. The exact identity of Lebanon's negotiator has yet to be confirmed.
This development follows a report by Axios identifying the timing and venue for the upcoming diplomatic discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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