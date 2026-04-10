Melania Trump Denies Epstein Connection, Calls for Congressional Action
First Lady Melania Trump addressed the nation, firmly disassociating herself from Jeffrey Epstein and condemning false allegations linking her to him. She highlighted the need for transparency and congressional action to support Epstein's victims and affirmed her intention to maintain her reputation against politically motivated attacks.
- Country:
- United States
In a decisive White House address, First Lady Melania Trump unequivocally denied any association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Her denial comes amidst persistent conspiracy theories, posing a political challenge for President Donald Trump. Melania emphasized her lack of connection to Epstein, asserting she never engaged with him beyond coincidental social encounters in New York City and Palm Beach.
Addressing the false narratives, Melania Trump highlighted the malicious intentions of those spreading lies about her. She discredited claims of interaction with Epstein's associate, Maxwell, clarifying her communications as trivial. Emphasizing her absence from legal proceedings linked to Epstein, she condemned those politically capitalizing on these unsupported allegations.
The First Lady urged Congress to take action for Epstein's victims, advocating for public hearings. She called for survivors to testify in Congress with their stories documented in the Congressional Record. Aiming for transparency, Melania Trump reaffirmed her commitment to clearing her name while shedding light on the broader issues surrounding Epstein's crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Melania Trump Denies Ties to Epstein, Calls for Congressional Hearings
BJP Lashes Out at Congress Government's Mismanagement in Himachal Pradesh
Bihar Congress Protests Against Assam CM's Remarks on Kharge
Senior Congress Leader Jeevan Reddy Considers Shift to BRS Amid Rising Political Tensions
Puducherry Election Showdown: Congress-DMK Alliance Battles for Control