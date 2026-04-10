Melania Trump Denies Epstein Connection, Calls for Congressional Action

In a decisive White House address, First Lady Melania Trump unequivocally denied any association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Her denial comes amidst persistent conspiracy theories, posing a political challenge for President Donald Trump. Melania emphasized her lack of connection to Epstein, asserting she never engaged with him beyond coincidental social encounters in New York City and Palm Beach.

Addressing the false narratives, Melania Trump highlighted the malicious intentions of those spreading lies about her. She discredited claims of interaction with Epstein's associate, Maxwell, clarifying her communications as trivial. Emphasizing her absence from legal proceedings linked to Epstein, she condemned those politically capitalizing on these unsupported allegations.

The First Lady urged Congress to take action for Epstein's victims, advocating for public hearings. She called for survivors to testify in Congress with their stories documented in the Congressional Record. Aiming for transparency, Melania Trump reaffirmed her commitment to clearing her name while shedding light on the broader issues surrounding Epstein's crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)