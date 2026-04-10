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Lobbying Ties: Chinese Firm's Surprising Win over U.S. Startup

A lobbying firm with connections to Donald Trump Jr. aided a Chinese company in overcoming U.S. national security obstacles, as revealed by public filings. This case involved Grand Pharmaceutical Group, which hired lobbyists to influence a crucial decision by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) against an American startup, FastWave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:55 IST
Lobbying Ties: Chinese Firm's Surprising Win over U.S. Startup

A lobbying firm with ties to Donald Trump Jr. has assisted a Chinese company in successfully navigating U.S. national security concerns. According to public records, Grand Pharmaceutical Group enlisted the services of Checkmate, a lobbying firm, to address challenges posed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS).

This rare victory for a Chinese enterprise in Washington came at the expense of U.S. startup FastWave. Despite efforts by FastWave to have Grand Pharma removed as an investor, CFIUS rejected their plea, citing reasons unrelated to national security, causing significant financial distress for FastWave.

The case has stirred concerns among experts and lawmakers about the influence of lobbyists with connections to the Trump administration. The White House, however, has dismissed allegations of weakened national security diligence due to lobbying efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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