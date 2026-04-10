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Venezuela's New Attorney General: Larry Devoe Confirmed

Venezuela's National Assembly has confirmed Larry Devoe as the new attorney general. Devoe, a close ally of interim President Delcy Rodriguez, previously served as the interim attorney general following Tarek Saab's resignation in February. He was endorsed by 275 assembly votes after being recommended by a legislative commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:04 IST
Venezuela's New Attorney General: Larry Devoe Confirmed

Venezuela's National Assembly has officially appointed Larry Devoe as the new attorney general, affirming his strong ties to interim President Delcy Rodriguez. The confirmation follows the February resignation of former attorney general Tarek Saab.

Devoe, aged 46, served as interim attorney general after Saab stepped down and held significant leadership roles including head of the National Council of Human Rights. Following a rigorous selection process that evaluated more than 70 candidates, a legislative commission endorsed Devoe, a decision later ratified with 275 assembly votes, as announced by assembly head Jorge Rodriguez, who is also the brother of the acting president.

In contrast, opposition lawmaker Henrique Capriles put forward legal academic Magaly Vasquez, who received 10 confirmation votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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