Beirut's Day of Destruction: The 101 Strikes

The city of Beirut witnessed a catastrophic afternoon when Israeli airstrikes commenced, resembling the sound of a heavy truck crash. The strikes led to widespread destruction, dismantling both opulent and impoverished neighborhoods alike, and resulted in over 300 fatalities, including women and children.

Panic took over as frantic residents, caught in traffic, struggled to contact their families amid overwhelmed communication networks. Confused by the acrid smoke, many were unsure of which roads to take. The aftermath was grim, with soot-covered faces, charred vehicles, and collapsed buildings reflecting the chaos.

The heavy strikes, concentrated in Beirut, disrupted hopes of a ceasefire in the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The terror infused into the Lebanese capital was palpable, as survivors like Nahida Khalil described the fear and panic that overshadowed other past conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)