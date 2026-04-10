Trump's Struggle to Navigate GOP Tensions Amid Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump is encountering heightened tensions within his Republican Party as he attempts to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict with Iran. His 'America First' policy, which has typically avoided foreign intervention, is under scrutiny.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer publicly criticized Trump's ceasefire efforts as precarious, while ex-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urged for his removal via the 25th Amendment. Despite criticism, Republican leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, have remained largely silent, suggesting the rapidly changing situation poses challenges for public response.

With congressional midterms approaching, GOP strategists like Chris Wilson hope the Iranian conflict does not overshadow domestic issues such as economic concerns. Republican constituents may endure short-term pain from rising gas prices if it ensures long-term stability, but Trump's foreign policy decisions could have significant domestic political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)