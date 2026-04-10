Djibouti's Presidential Election: Stability or Democratic Backsliding?

In the Horn of Africa, Djibouti's presidential election took place on Friday, with incumbent Ismaïl Omar Guelleh likely to extend his presidency to a sixth term.

The election comes after the removal of presidential age limits, a move seen as a step towards consolidating Guelleh's power. His sole opponent, Mohamed Farah Samatar, presents minimal challenge in a political arena often criticized for restricted freedoms.

Djibouti's strategic location, hosting multiple foreign military bases, enhances its critical role in global trade routes. However, its economic dependencies expose the nation to external vulnerabilities, including geopolitical tension and debt issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)