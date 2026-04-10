BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Predicts End of Tripartite Politics in Kerala
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar predicts the 2026 Kerala Assembly election will mark the last three-front political contest in the state. He anticipates a future where only two political fronts exist: the BJP-led NDA and a Congress-CPI(M) alliance. He emphasizes the BJP's commitment to gaining voter confidence and acknowledges high voter turnout.
- Country:
- India
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP state president, confidently declared that the upcoming 2026 Assembly election in Kerala would be the last battle fought among the current three political fronts.
Addressing reporters, Chandrasekhar, who is running from the Nemom constituency, predicted a shift towards a bipolar political system in the state, featuring the BJP-led NDA and a Congress-CPI(M) alliance.
He highlighted the BJP's efforts to build rapport with voters and cited the high voter turnout as an indicator of growing political engagement among the public. Chandrasekhar refrained from guessing the number of seats BJP would secure, leaving the outcome to voter decisions.
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