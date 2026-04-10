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BJP Rallies for Women's Reservation Bill: A Historic Push for Nari Shakti

BJP's national president Nitin Nabin spearheads a crucial meeting to strategize on the Women's Reservation Bill. Plans are underway to implement amendments during a special Parliament session, aiming to boost women's representation in the Lok Sabha. Political support and outreach efforts intensify ahead of the potential landmark change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:04 IST
BJP Rallies for Women's Reservation Bill: A Historic Push for Nari Shakti
BJP National President Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a pivotal meeting at the BJP headquarters extension in Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin convened state leaders to create a comprehensive plan for the Women's Reservation Bill. This meeting aimed to prepare states for outreach initiatives, focusing on building awareness and support for the Nari Shakti Vandan Act.

As the Centre plans to introduce amendments in the upcoming special Parliament session on April 16, the focus is on fast-tracking the bill's execution by using 2011 Census data. The changes could increase the Lok Sabha seats from 543 to around 816, with 33% reserved for women. A new Delimitation Bill will accompany the legislation.

Reactions have started pouring in, with support from Shiv Sena's Shaina NC and others praising the initiative. Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC remarked positively on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The BJP is also ramping up its outreach through the 'Mahila Samvad' program, engaging women across regions and gathering public opinion on the legislation.

Prime Minister Modi framed the Women's Reservation Bill as a milestone in empowering 'Nari Shakti,' enhancing women's roles in the democratic fabric of India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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