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BJP's P C George Challenges Catholic Bishops Over FCRA Bill Concerns

BJP leader P C George criticized Catholic bishops for opposing the FCRA amendment bill, alleging political bias. He claimed bishops were directing votes towards the UDF and questioned their concerns over foreign funding disclosure requirements promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. His son, Shone George, echoed similar criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:17 IST
BJP's P C George Challenges Catholic Bishops Over FCRA Bill Concerns
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  • India

P C George, a BJP leader, launched a verbal attack on certain Catholic bishops, specifically criticizing their opposition to the FCRA amendment bill. Speaking to reporters, George accused bishops of politically aligning with the UDF and influencing the voting behavior in Christian-dominated constituencies in Kerala.

George's critique primarily targeted a bishop from the Kanjirapally diocese, whom he accused of endorsing votes for the UDF. He described such actions as 'shameless' and not reflective of the Church's entire leadership. George repeatedly questioned the need for apprehension over foreign funding disclosure requirements, as assured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

George's remarks come amid controversy where certain church figures are alleged to have made political interventions. His son, Shone George, also criticized sections of the Catholic Church, accusing them of bias despite BJP's support. The Catholic Church has not yet officially responded to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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