Kazakhstan's New Political Era: Kurultai to Lead

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has set the stage for critical parliamentary elections this August, crucial for the resource-abundant Central Asian nation.

The citizens recently backed sweeping constitutional amendments in March, transitioning Parliament to a single-chamber body named the Kurultai, a tribute to Kazakhstan's historical roots.

The present two-chamber system is set to conclude on July 1, paving the way for the election of 145 deputies to serve five-year terms in the new legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)