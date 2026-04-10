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Kazakhstan's New Political Era: Kurultai to Lead

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan announced an August parliamentary election, following constitutional changes. The new Kurultai parliament will have a single chamber with 145 deputies for five-year terms. These reforms aim to streamline governance, reflecting Kazakhstan's steppelike traditions and reducing parliament's chambers from two to one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Almaty | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:40 IST
Kazakhstan's New Political Era: Kurultai to Lead
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  • Kazakhstan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has set the stage for critical parliamentary elections this August, crucial for the resource-abundant Central Asian nation.

The citizens recently backed sweeping constitutional amendments in March, transitioning Parliament to a single-chamber body named the Kurultai, a tribute to Kazakhstan's historical roots.

The present two-chamber system is set to conclude on July 1, paving the way for the election of 145 deputies to serve five-year terms in the new legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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