Rohit Pawar Demands CBI Probe into Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash, Questions Maharashtra Government’s Silence

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has intensified calls for a CBI investigation into the fatal plane crash of his uncle, Ajit Pawar, while lambasting the Maharashtra government for alleged ties with business tycoon VK Singh of VSR Ventures Private Limited. Rohit asserts Singh's intermediary role in significant state projects, casting a shadow over Maharashtra's political integrity.

The controversy reignited after a Maharashtra leader's return from Rajat Sharma's daughter's wedding on a VSR flight raised eyebrows. Rohit claims Singh received the leader at a private terminal, allegedly exchanging documents with the leader's personal assistant, suggesting undue influence by Singh.

Adding to the intrigue, the private charter flight was piloted by the son of a deceased pilot from a previous incident involving Ajit Pawar, causing further shockwaves. The MLA scrutinized the role of VSR Ventures in governmental operations, suggesting Singh's growing political connections enable him to act as an intermediary in high-stake state projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)