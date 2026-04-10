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Emerging Markets Rally Amid Ceasefire Optimism and Electoral Anticipation

Benchmark indexes for emerging market currencies and stocks rose with significant weekly gains due to optimism over a Middle East ceasefire and upcoming elections in Hungary and Peru. Hungary faces potential political shifts as opposition gains momentum, potentially influencing its EU funds access and investor appeal, while regional geopolitical tensions fluctuate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:00 IST
Emerging Markets Rally Amid Ceasefire Optimism and Electoral Anticipation
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Emerging market currencies and stocks surged on Friday, buoyed by relief from a ceasefire in the Middle East and the anticipation of pivotal elections in Hungary and Peru. Emerging Europe's and Latin America's upcoming electoral outcomes are expected to significantly affect investor perspectives for these nations as investment destinations moving forward.

Hungary's local stocks increased by 0.9% as the center-right Tisza Party, leading in most polls, poses a notable challenge to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's lengthy tenure. A victory for the opposition could unlock substantial EU funds frozen due to previous democratic concerns and further boost Hungary's markets.

Meanwhile, Asian markets experienced their steepest weekly rise since 2011, driven by resumed inflows amounting to $3.5 billion. Investors are cautiously optimistic about potential lasting peace between the U.S.-Israel and Iran despite continued geopolitical tensions impacting crude prices and global economic outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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