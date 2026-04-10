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BJP's Roadmap for 'Sonar Bangla': Uniform Civil Code, Welfare Promises, and Cultural Initiatives

The BJP released its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly polls, promising to curb infiltration, implement a Uniform Civil Code, and introduce welfare schemes for various demographics. The document, aimed at transforming Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla,' also focuses on cultural and infrastructural development, with notable promises to women, youth, and farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:25 IST
BJP's Roadmap for 'Sonar Bangla': Uniform Civil Code, Welfare Promises, and Cultural Initiatives
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The BJP has revealed its manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, focusing on key areas such as infiltration control, a Uniform Civil Code, and extensive welfare measures aimed at diverse groups including women, youth, and farmers.

Dubbed the 'Sankalp Patra,' the manifesto was branded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a guide towards achieving 'Sonar Bangla.' He criticized the current TMC administration for failing the state during the past 15 years, placing issues like corruption, unemployment, and infiltration under the spotlight.

The BJP also highlighted its commitment to infrastructure development and cultural revival, promising projects like new institutes and cultural centers. The manifesto is strategically designed to sway voters with its appeal particularly to women and unemployed youth, alongside its attempts to satisfy cultural and religious sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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