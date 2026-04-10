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From Minister to Millionaire: The Financial Rise of Shashi Panja

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja, running for reelection, has declared movable assets over Rs 4 crore. Her income has shown a steady rise, with major contributions from her salary and investments. Her affidavit also discloses significant family assets and liabilities, showcasing a remarkable financial journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:54 IST
From Minister to Millionaire: The Financial Rise of Shashi Panja
Shashi Panja
  • Country:
  • India

In the bustling political landscape of West Bengal, Minister Shashi Panja stands out not just for her portfolio but also for her impressive financial growth. As she seeks reelection from the Shyampukur assembly seat, Panja has declared movable assets worth over Rs 4 crore, as per her latest affidavit.

Continuing her career in medicine, the 63-year-old minister reported a steady increase in her annual income, peaking at Rs 29.22 lakh in 2024-25. Her income sources include a blend of salary, professional fees, and investment returns. Panja's assets include substantial bank deposits and property investments, painting a picture of financial acumen beyond her political commitments.

Her husband, Prasun Kumar Panja, also exhibits rising income figures, coupled with ownership of valued residential properties. The couple's financial disclosures highlight a keen investment strategy, ensuring their economic stability amidst political responsibilities. As the daughter-in-law of late Trinamool Congress leader Ajit Kumar Panja, Shashi Panja continues to be a significant player in both the financial and political arenas of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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