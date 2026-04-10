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Amit Shah's Bold Vision for West Bengal: UCC, 'Son of Bengal' CM, and 'Ram Rajya'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the BJP's manifesto for West Bengal, promising to implement a Uniform Civil Code, appoint a 'son of Bengal' as chief minister, and establish 'Ram Rajya'. Shah emphasized tackling infiltration and ensuring equal laws while addressing concerns about the BJP meddling with local traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:49 IST
Amit Shah's Bold Vision for West Bengal: UCC, 'Son of Bengal' CM, and 'Ram Rajya'
manifesto
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  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a manifesto for West Bengal, promising a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within six months. He pledged a 'son of Bengal' as the chief minister, assuring locals that the BJP would not interfere with their cultural practices.

Shah countered Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticisms, explaining that the UCC derives from the Constituent Assembly, not BJP's ideology. He asserted that equal laws do not equate to appeasement and dismissed allegations of Delhi run governance.

The manifesto also addressed the issue of infiltration, with plans to differentiate refugees from infiltrators. Shah assured continued welfare schemes and tackled the 'freebies culture' criticism by highlighting support for Bengal's populace. He expressed confidence in BJP's electoral success, encouraging voters to embrace change.

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