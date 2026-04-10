Strengthening Ties: China and North Korea's Strategic Diplomacy

China and North Korea are set to elevate their diplomatic engagement, with China's foreign minister Wang Yi emphasizing the need for increased communication and coordination in international matters. This development came during Minister Wang's strategic visit to Pyongyang, where he met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The visit comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which stalled exchanges between the two nations. Wang and Kim discussed the importance of fortifying relations against a backdrop of global turmoil and evolving alliances.

Minister Wang's discussions also focused on fostering practical cooperation to reinforce the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship. This comes as U.S. President Trump plans a visit to China amid prospects of renewed talks with North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)