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Strengthening Ties: China and North Korea's Strategic Diplomacy

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, urged for enhanced communication and coordination between China and North Korea on major international affairs during his visit to Pyongyang. The visit, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties post-COVID-19, included discussions on promoting practical cooperation in the international sphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:19 IST
Strengthening Ties: China and North Korea's Strategic Diplomacy

China and North Korea are set to elevate their diplomatic engagement, with China's foreign minister Wang Yi emphasizing the need for increased communication and coordination in international matters. This development came during Minister Wang's strategic visit to Pyongyang, where he met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The visit comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which stalled exchanges between the two nations. Wang and Kim discussed the importance of fortifying relations against a backdrop of global turmoil and evolving alliances.

Minister Wang's discussions also focused on fostering practical cooperation to reinforce the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship. This comes as U.S. President Trump plans a visit to China amid prospects of renewed talks with North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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