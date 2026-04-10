U.S.-China Relations: Balancing Economic Stability and Geopolitical Tensions

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted the challenges of maintaining economic stability with China during an interview on CNBC. He pointed out concerns over China's involvement with Iran, which could strain U.S.-China relations if it contradicts American interests.

Greer noted that while the underlying economic goals of the two nations differ greatly, it is still possible to achieve a level of stability. However, if China engages with Iran in a way harmful to U.S. interests, the responsibility lies with Beijing to address and mitigate any complications.

Anticipation builds for a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, expected to take place next month, as the U.S. continues to navigate a complex landscape of trade deals and global tariffs.