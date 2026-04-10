Census 2027: India's Digital Leap in Data-Driven Governance

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo announced that Census 2027 is set to be a groundbreaking 'national digital transformation mission' pivotal for achieving a 'Viksit Bharat'. This historic exercise will mark India's first fully digital and paperless census, deploying advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Presenting at the Census 2027 Summit, Dulloo emphasized transitioning from traditional enumeration to data-driven governance. Compared to the 2011 manual census, this digital endeavor incorporates mobile-based enumeration for enhanced accuracy and efficiency, reflecting India's progression towards a technology-centric framework.

The summit hosted discussions on the strategic implementation of Census 2027, focusing on its significance in policy formulation, financial allocations, and infrastructure development across regions. Dulloo urged local administrations to prepare thoroughly, ensuring smooth execution to achieve accurate, inclusive data collection critical for India's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)