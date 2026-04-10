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Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Election Bias in Favor of BJP

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief, accuses BJP of manipulating institutions when facing electoral setbacks, particularly targeting the Election Commission during Uttar Pradesh bypolls. Yadav highlights BJP's failure to protect religious leaders and emphasizes the importance of the Samajwadi Party's PDA coalition. He critiques Nitish Kumar's political trajectory and Rajasthan's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:56 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Election Bias in Favor of BJP
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst political tensions, Akhilesh Yadav, head of the Samajwadi Party, has accused the BJP of leaning on institutions to stage attacks when it grapples with core electoral issues.

During a recent visit, Yadav alleged that the Election Commission acted under BJP's influence, particularly during Uttar Pradesh bypolls, questioning the impartiality of the democratic process.

Highlighting further grievances, Yadav criticized the BJP for not safeguarding the dignity and security of religious figures. Yadav also expressed concerns about former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's political moves and commented on Rajasthan's governance, advocating for improved development under different leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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