Amit Shah's Fiery Pitch: Promise of Change in Bengal Politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has intensified the BJP's electoral campaign in West Bengal, castigating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for what he claims is her focus on nepotism over pressing state issues like unemployment and corruption.

At a rally in Paschim Medinipur, Shah alleged that Banerjee prioritized her nephew's political future over welfare, drawing attention to the region's economic woes and promising a different trajectory under a BJP government.

Shah outlined the BJP's agenda, including implementing the Uniform Civil Code and tackling illegal immigration, while accusing the current administration of fostering corruption and neglecting infrastructure projects like the Ghatal master plan.