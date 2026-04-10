Congress Raises Concerns Over Modi Government's Women's Reservation Bill Tactics
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the Modi government's proposed delimitation exercise, asserting it could have grave consequences. The party plans to strategize with the opposition, accusing the government of seeking political leverage with a rushed Constitutional Amendment Bill regarding women's reservations, violating the Model Code of Conduct.
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The Congress party, led by President Mallikarjun Kharge, has voiced strong concerns over the Modi government's proposed delimitation exercise related to the Women's Reservation Bill. According to Kharge, this exercise could have 'grave consequences' on the country's electoral system, and requires thorough deliberation and collective strategizing with the opposition.
The government has scheduled a session of Parliament aiming to pass a Constitutional Amendment Bill for women's reservation, a move Kharge views as a strategy to gain political advantage. He alleges this is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, criticizing the government's haste in passing the bill without sufficient discussion.
Kharge highlighted that despite opposition appeals for an all-party meeting, the government is pushing the amendment for electoral gain. The Congress claims this reflects a pattern of undermining democracy. The party remains committed to women's empowerment, advocating for immediate implementation of reservations, and criticizing delays tied to delimitation and Census completion.
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