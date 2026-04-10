Karnataka Congress Faces Turmoil: Leaders Accuse Internal Sabotage

The Karnataka Congress is facing internal strife as Muslim leaders within the party alleged attempts by senior figures to sabotage their official candidate, Samarth Mallikarjun, in the Davanagere South bypolls. Concerns were heightened following accusations that certain party members conspired against Muslim interests, despite the candidate selection receiving initial support.

At a press conference, Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed and other Congress leaders expressed confidence in Samarth's win, attributing support to Congress's ideology and promise of welfare schemes. Ahmed indicated knowledge of the conspiracy at the highest party levels, suggesting disruptive efforts aim to splinter the significant Muslim vote, potentially aiding BJP.

The allegations were particularly directed towards Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, who had initially refrained from campaigning but later endorsed Samarth upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's intervention. Internal party tensions have been inflamed by social media campaigns accusing Congress of betraying Muslims, sparking fears of vote divisions in the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)