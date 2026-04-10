Easter Truce: A Temporary Respite or Gateway to Peace?

Ukrainian authorities appealed to Russia on Friday to extend the ceasefire declared for Orthodox Easter weekend and revive discussions to end the ongoing conflict. However, both residents of Kyiv and Moscow remain doubtful about the potential for enduring peace.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 32-hour ceasefire from Saturday afternoon through Sunday midnight. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, advocating for an Easter truce, expressed Ukraine's readiness to comply despite Moscow's previous dismissal of such efforts as a 'PR stunt'.

The temporary truce, according to the Kremlin, serves humanitarian purposes rather than a path to consistent peace. Nevertheless, Ukraine proposes a long-term ceasefire strategy, contrasting Moscow's temporary measure, which Kyiv sees as a delaying tactic.

(With inputs from agencies.)