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Easter Truce: A Temporary Respite or Gateway to Peace?

Ukrainian officials called on Russia to extend a temporary ceasefire announced for Orthodox Easter and restart peace talks. While Ukrainian and Russian citizens remain skeptical about lasting peace, Ukraine emphasizes a long-term solution. The Kremlin describes the truce as humanitarian while demanding a permanent deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:02 IST
Easter Truce: A Temporary Respite or Gateway to Peace?
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Ukrainian authorities appealed to Russia on Friday to extend the ceasefire declared for Orthodox Easter weekend and revive discussions to end the ongoing conflict. However, both residents of Kyiv and Moscow remain doubtful about the potential for enduring peace.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 32-hour ceasefire from Saturday afternoon through Sunday midnight. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, advocating for an Easter truce, expressed Ukraine's readiness to comply despite Moscow's previous dismissal of such efforts as a 'PR stunt'.

The temporary truce, according to the Kremlin, serves humanitarian purposes rather than a path to consistent peace. Nevertheless, Ukraine proposes a long-term ceasefire strategy, contrasting Moscow's temporary measure, which Kyiv sees as a delaying tactic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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