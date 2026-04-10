Stalled Peace and Reconstruction: Funding Woes for Gaza's Future

The ambitious peace and reconstruction plan for Gaza, spearheaded by Donald Trump's Board of Peace, faces severe setbacks. Despite a grand $17 billion pledge, less than $1 billion has been realized, hindering plans for Gaza's future. Only the UAE, Morocco, and the U.S. have delivered funds so far.

Key efforts by the U.S.-backed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) are stymied by both financing gaps and ongoing security challenges, preventing their entry into Gaza. The continued violence and inadequate support complicate efforts to construct a new governance structure.

As Egypt facilitates disarmament talks, the ceasefire in the region remains fragile, with both Hamas and Israeli forces on high alert. The dire humanitarian situation worsens, with Gaza's rehabilitation costs projected at around $70 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)