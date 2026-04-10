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BJP's Cultural Makeover: From Hindutva to Bengali Pride

The BJP unveiled a manifesto highlighting Bengali pride and culture to counter its perception as 'anti-Bengali'. It promises cultural initiatives like a Vande Mataram Museum and Shaktipeeth circuit, emphasizing Bengal's cultural identity. This strategic shift aims to challenge the TMC's cultural dominance in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:44 IST
BJP's Cultural Makeover: From Hindutva to Bengali Pride
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The BJP, known for its Hindutva agenda, has pivoted towards promoting Bengali culture and pride in a fresh electoral strategy for West Bengal. On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a manifesto laced with promises to honor Bengal's rich cultural heritage. This move targets the 'anti-Bengali' criticism leveled by TMC, the state's ruling party.

Central to the manifesto are pledges like constructing a Vande Mataram Museum and establishing a Shaktipeeth circuit, both aimed at celebrating and reviving Bengali cultural identity. Additionally, plans include cultural centres inspired by Tagore, modern theatre institutes, and preservation efforts for regional languages and arts.

This cultural shift reflects BJP's understanding that electoral success in Bengal requires engaging with the state's cultural and emotional identity. By integrating local pride with its traditional platform, the BJP hopes to position itself as a party deeply connected to Bengal's cultural roots, countering TMC's framing of it as an outsider.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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