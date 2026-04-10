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Empowering Women: Rajasthan's Path to Viksit Bharat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes the pivotal role of women in achieving a developed India through enhanced political participation via the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. With initiatives like Mudra Yojana, the state supports women's empowerment economically and socially. Additionally, law enforcement improvements were discussed in a separate meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:08 IST
Empowering Women: Rajasthan's Path to Viksit Bharat
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the significant role women will play in realizing the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. He emphasized the Act's provision for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as a step towards increasing female political involvement.

Sharma reiterated the government's commitment to empowering women across various sectors, urging women to follow their dreams with full support from the state. He mentioned central and state schemes like Mudra Yojana and Stand-Up India, which have economically strengthened women, including the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative benefiting over 16 lakh women.

In another development, Sharma led a high-level meeting at the police headquarters to assess Rajasthan's law and order situation. He instructed officials to pursue a zero-tolerance policy against organized crime, gangsters, and cybercrime and promoted the use of modern technology to enhance policing and traffic management statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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