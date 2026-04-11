Economic Sentiment Plummets Amid Inflation Surge and Political Pressures

Souring sentiment towards the U.S. economy is posing a significant challenge for President Donald Trump, as inflation reaches its highest point in four years, exacerbating political risks ahead of critical midterm elections. Many insiders at the White House fear the administration has lost touch with affordability issues concerning voters.

For months, Republican lawmakers and White House aides have urged the President to prioritize economic issues, the primary concern for voters. Despite this, Trump has declared victory over inflation, contradicting official data. Inflation soared in March, coinciding with the U.S. and Israel's military operations against Iran, leading to significant disruptions in the global oil supply chain.

The resulting spike in fuel costs has greatly increased household expenses, leading to a record-low University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This decline in confidence spans across demographic groups, including self-identified Republicans. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has highlighted the lack of focus on mitigating high prices as a pressing concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)