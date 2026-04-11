Scandal Erupts: Swalwell Accused Amidst Gubernatorial Run

Eric Swalwell, a Democratic U.S. Representative and leading gubernatorial candidate from California, is under scrutiny following accusations of sexual assault by a former congressional staffer. Despite denying all allegations as politically motivated, Swalwell's campaign faces mounting pressure from party leaders to withdraw.

The San Francisco Chronicle broke the story, reporting two alleged nonconsensual encounters, one in 2019 and another in 2024, claims that have jolted the gubernatorial race. The former staffer recounted these incidents in distressing detail, with additional claims from others surfacing since.

High-profile Democrats, including Senator Adam Schiff, have rescinded their endorsements, urging Swalwell to step down, while the California Teachers Association has suspended its support. This scandal could overshadow Swalwell's bid in the critical race, where he was considered a frontrunner to advance in the upcoming primary.

(With inputs from agencies.)