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Scandal Erupts: Swalwell Accused Amidst Gubernatorial Run

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell faces allegations of sexual assault from a former staffer, accusations he strongly denies as politically motivated. Prominent Democrats are calling for him to end his gubernatorial campaign, with endorsements withdrawn and support suspended amid a competitive race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 07:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 07:02 IST
Scandal Erupts: Swalwell Accused Amidst Gubernatorial Run

Eric Swalwell, a Democratic U.S. Representative and leading gubernatorial candidate from California, is under scrutiny following accusations of sexual assault by a former congressional staffer. Despite denying all allegations as politically motivated, Swalwell's campaign faces mounting pressure from party leaders to withdraw.

The San Francisco Chronicle broke the story, reporting two alleged nonconsensual encounters, one in 2019 and another in 2024, claims that have jolted the gubernatorial race. The former staffer recounted these incidents in distressing detail, with additional claims from others surfacing since.

High-profile Democrats, including Senator Adam Schiff, have rescinded their endorsements, urging Swalwell to step down, while the California Teachers Association has suspended its support. This scandal could overshadow Swalwell's bid in the critical race, where he was considered a frontrunner to advance in the upcoming primary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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