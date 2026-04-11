Assam Shines with Record Voter Turnout in 2026 Elections

In a significant turn of events during the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the state witnessed an exceptional voter turnout, with AGP President Atul Bora celebrating the high participation as a testament to democratic strength. Bora is optimistic about the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a commanding victory.

Bora's confidence stems from the projection that the NDA will secure approximately 90 seats, bolstered by a historic 85.38% voter turnout, which eclipsed the 2021 record of 82.04%. Such high engagement has sparked a debate, with the opposition claiming it signifies a desire for change, while the NDA views it as support for their governance.

As the electoral process concludes, Assam awaits the final outcomes, with votes to be counted on May 4, 2026. Assam Chief Minister Sarma framed the election as a cultural and identity movement, emphasizing strong voter resolve to protect regional values against external influences, a sentiment reflected in the turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)