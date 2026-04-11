Tradition vs Tactics: Maharashtra's Shift in Political Byelections

The political landscape of Maharashtra is undergoing a notable shift, as parties increasingly favour electoral contests over the longstanding tradition of unopposed byelections following the demise of sitting legislators. This trend highlights the growing importance of electoral arithmetic and the desire to maintain or increase legislative power.

Historically, political parties in the state have allowed the kin of deceased legislators to succeed without opposition, as a mark of respect. However, this tradition is becoming rare, with the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad byelections serving as examples of intense electoral battles. Such changes point to an evolving political culture prioritising tactical gain over sentiment.

The upcoming Baramati byelection stands as a rare exception, where sentiment briefly prevailed when Congress withdrew its candidate, allowing Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, an unchallenged path. Despite this, observers note that Maharashtra's political conduct is increasingly driven by the strategic imperatives of coalition politics, leaning towards full-scale contests.