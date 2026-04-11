Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Talks

During US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government's diplomatic strategies. In a social media post, Ramesh criticized the Union Government's handling of Pakistan's involvement in mediation, despite its history with the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. He pointed to India's failure in isolating Pakistan diplomatically post-attack.

Ramesh underscored global hopes for the peace process, noting continued regional aggression by Israel. He questioned Pakistan's newfound role despite its controversial past, comparing the current government's diplomatic efforts unfavorably to those of the Manmohan Singh administration post-2008 Mumbai attacks. The Congress leader also critiqued the Modi government's acceptance of Trump's diplomatic favoritism, citing events like 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump'.

Further, Ramesh lamented India's inaction as BRICS+ President in leading peace initiatives in West Asia. He critiqued India's lack of engagement with Arab nations in BRICS+, and questioned the outcomes of India's diplomatic stance towards China over recent months, amid reports of China's supportive role to Pakistan's actions. Ramesh pushed for restoration of peace in West Asia, specifically calling for stabilization in the Strait of Hormuz as regional tensions rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)