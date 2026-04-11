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Spy Games in Cyprus: Unmasking Corruption

An Israeli intelligence-founded firm, Black Cube, revealed its role in a sting operation exposing alleged corruption among Cypriot officials. A senior aide resigned after a video surfaced showing discussions about investment projects. The firm claims its actions promote a transparent business climate in Cyprus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:41 IST
Spy Games in Cyprus: Unmasking Corruption
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

A former Israeli intelligence-founded firm, Black Cube, has confirmed its involvement in a controversial operation targeting Cypriot state officials and private interests. The firm claims the operation aimed to uncloaked corruption, following a senior aide's resignation after a revealing video emerged online.

The video, lasting eight minutes, depicted individuals, including a businessman allegedly claiming direct ties to Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides and a former minister advising on government donations. Those involved denied any wrongdoing. Black Cube stated it was proud of its role in exposing corruption to foster a cleaner business environment.

Although Black Cube assured it aligns with legal standards in its operations, skepticism arises given its history, notably its involvement in the 2017 Harvey Weinstein scandal. Cyprus's newspaper Politis initially disclosed the firm's involvement. No immediate comments were available from Cyprus's government, and the firm's clientele remains confidential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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