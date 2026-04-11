Diplomatic Talks in Islamabad: A Step Toward Regional Peace

U.S. Vice President JD Vance conducted high-level discussions with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, a move confirmed by both the White House and Sharif's office. The talks were attended by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, former U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed optimism that this meeting could be a pivotal moment toward achieving enduring peace in the region, a sentiment underscored in a statement from his office.

The primary focus of Vice President Vance's visit to Islamabad was to address and potentially resolve the ongoing six-week conflict with Iran, highlighting the importance of diplomacy in regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)