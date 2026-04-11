Diplomatic Talks in Islamabad: A Step Toward Regional Peace
U.S. Vice President JD Vance engaged in discussions with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, aiming to address tensions from the six-week conflict with Iran. The meeting, which included Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, sought to pave the way for lasting peace in the region.
- Country:
- Pakistan
U.S. Vice President JD Vance conducted high-level discussions with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, a move confirmed by both the White House and Sharif's office. The talks were attended by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, former U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law.
Prime Minister Sharif expressed optimism that this meeting could be a pivotal moment toward achieving enduring peace in the region, a sentiment underscored in a statement from his office.
The primary focus of Vice President Vance's visit to Islamabad was to address and potentially resolve the ongoing six-week conflict with Iran, highlighting the importance of diplomacy in regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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