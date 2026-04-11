High-Stakes Peace Talks in Pakistan: US and Iran Seek Diplomatic Breakthrough

US Vice President J D Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf landed in Pakistan on Saturday for crucial peace talks intended to resolve the rapidly escalating conflict in West Asia, which has resulted in extensive economic disruptions. Both nations have sent high-profile delegations to Islamabad, where Pakistan will host and mediate the discussions.

A two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US hangs by a thread following a massive wave of Israeli strikes on Lebanon that claimed more than 300 lives. Tehran has condemned the attack as a ceasefire violation, though the US and Israel maintain Lebanon was not included in the agreement. Delegations from both nations will meet with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before entering into negotiations.

The talks, scheduled to occur at the Serena Hotel, unfolded under stringent security as Islamabad was placed on high alert with over 10,000 police and security personnel deployed. The outcome of these discussions holds significant importance for West Asian security and global diplomatic landscapes, with both nations under pressure to reach a stable and lasting agreement.