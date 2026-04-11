International Delegates Laud India's 'Festival of Democracy' at Elections

The assembly elections in Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam have caught global attention as 38 delegates from 22 nations observed India's democratic process firsthand. The Election Commission of India, under its International Election Visitors' Programme, welcomed these delegates who were impressed by the scale and vibrancy of the polls.

Described as a 'festival of democracy,' the event highlighted record voter participation, meticulous planning, and seamless execution. Delegates from countries including Croatia expressed admiration, noting the enthusiasm of Indian voters and the precise organization witnessed during their visit to dispatch centers and polling stations.

The program emphasized transparency and inclusivity, showcasing features like ramps, wheelchairs, and dedicated facilities for women and persons with disabilities. It aimed to foster international cooperation by familiarizing delegates with India's electoral framework and best practices in election management.