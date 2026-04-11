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Sri Lanka Welcomes Iran-US Dialogue for Lasting Peace

Sri Lanka supports the Iran-US dialogue in Islamabad, hoping the temporary ceasefire will lead to lasting peace in West Asia. It praises the diplomatic efforts leading to this development and encourages stakeholders to pursue a permanent, inclusive peace process that ensures long-term regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:50 IST
Sri Lanka Welcomes Iran-US Dialogue for Lasting Peace
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  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka expressed its support for the ongoing dialogue between Iran and the United States, advocating for a long-term peace in West Asia. The diplomatic process follows a temporary ceasefire announcement.

A U.S. delegation, led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and an Iranian team, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, gathered in Islamabad to participate in peace talks. Four days earlier, Iran and the U.S. agreed on a two-week ceasefire.

In a statement, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry hailed the ceasefire and prospective dialogue as significant strides towards reducing tensions and mitigating human suffering in the region. It urged all parties to utilize this chance for a comprehensive peace process to ensure enduring stability and security.

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