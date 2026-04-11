Civil defense teams in Beirut continue their search through the rubble of a partially collapsed apartment building. The destruction follows Israeli airstrikes that hit the coastal neighborhood of Caracas three days ago.

The assaults targeted around 100 locations allegedly linked to Hezbollah throughout the Lebanese capital and beyond, resulting in over 300 casualties. Among the deceased are more than 100 women and children.

Local civil defense authorities confirmed six fatalities in the Caracas building, with a teenager still missing and presumed trapped beneath debris. Snack shop owner Najib Merhi expressed disbelief, highlighting the area's reputation as a safe, touristic zone that unifies various social groups.